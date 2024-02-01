Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024 – Inspector Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Home Affairs has released the latest job notification for the Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Home Affairs 2024 job vacancy.
Ministry of Home Affairs Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Inspector
Posts: 07
Location: Delhi – New Delhi, Kolkata – West Bengal, Mumbai – Maharashtra, Lucknow – Uttar Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 19/02/2024
Age: 56 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Inspector at Ministry of Home Affairs, the candidate should have completed As per Ministry of Home Affairs official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, admn.delcepi@goveontractor.in. on or before 19-Feb-2024 along with all required documents
Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Home Affairs
About Ministry of Home Affairs: The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.