Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024 – Superintendent Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Home Affairs has released the latest job notification for the Superintendent vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Home Affairs 2024 job vacancy.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024

Ministry of Home Affairs has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Superintendent. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Ministry of Home Affairs Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Superintendent

Posts: 01

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Home Affairs Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Superintendent at Ministry of Home Affairs, the candidate should have completed As per Ministry of Home Affairs official notification.

How to Apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, admn.delcepi@govcontractor.in on or before 04-Mar-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Home Affairs

About Ministry of Home Affairs: The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.