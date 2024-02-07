Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2024-Secretary Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Textiles released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Secretary vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Textiles job vacancy 2024.

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment Notification 2024

Ministry of Textiles has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Secretary Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Ministry of Textiles job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Secretary

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 37,400 – 67,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Textiles Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Secretary at Ministry of Textiles, the candidate should have done as per Ministry of Textiles official notification.

How to Apply for Ministry of Textiles Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Smt. Jayashree Sivakumar, Under Secretary, Room No. 336-A, Ministry of Textiles, Ud}’og Bhavan, New Delhi – 110011

About Ministry of Textiles: The Ministry of Textiles is an Indian government national agency responsible for the formulation of policy, planning, development, export promotion and regulation of the textile industry in India. This includes all natural, artificial, and cellulosic fibers that go into the making of textiles, clothing and Handicrafts.