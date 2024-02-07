Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2024-Secretary Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Textiles released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Secretary vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Textiles job vacancy 2024.
Ministry of Textiles Recruitment Notification 2024
Ministry of Textiles has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Secretary Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Ministry of Textiles job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Secretary
Posts: Various
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 37,400 – 67,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 05-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Secretary at Ministry of Textiles, the candidate should have done as per Ministry of Textiles official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Smt. Jayashree Sivakumar, Under Secretary, Room No. 336-A, Ministry of Textiles, Ud}’og Bhavan, New Delhi – 110011
Disclaimer: Provided by the Ministry of Textiles
About Ministry of Textiles: The Ministry of Textiles is an Indian government national agency responsible for the formulation of policy, planning, development, export promotion and regulation of the textile industry in India. This includes all natural, artificial, and cellulosic fibers that go into the making of textiles, clothing and Handicrafts.