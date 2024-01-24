MMMH Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident Doctor Vacancy, Job Opening

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident Doctor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital 2024 job vacancy.

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital Recruitment 2024

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Doctor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Resident Doctor

Posts: 10

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 25-01-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Resident Doctor at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Diploma/Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi-17 on 25-Jan-2024

About Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital: Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH) is a government-funded hospital located in New Delhi, India. It is named after Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, a prominent Indian independence activist and educationist. The hospital is a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical services to patients. Some of the specialities offered at MMMH include cardiology, nephrology, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, including a cath lab, MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound machines. MMMH is also a teaching hospital, with a focus on medical education and research. It is affiliated with the University of Delhi, and offers postgraduate training programs in various medical specialities.