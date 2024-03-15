MoHFW Recruitment 2024 – Legal Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the latest job notification for the Legal Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 2024 job vacancy.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Legal Consultant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about MoHFW Recruitment
Post Name: Legal Consultant
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 88,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 26-03-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees:N/A
To apply for the post of Legal Consultant at MoHFW , the candidate should have completed Degree, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at MoHFW official website mohfw.gov.in, Starting from 05-03-2024 to 26-Mar-2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also known by its abbreviation MoHFW, is an Indian government ministry charged with health policy in India. It is also responsible for all government programs relating to family planning in India.