MoHFW Recruitment 2024 – Legal Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the latest job notification for the Legal Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Legal Consultant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about MoHFW Recruitment

Post Name: Legal Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 88,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 26-03-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees:N/A

Educational Qualification for Legal Consultant Job Vacancy at MoHFW Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Legal Consultant at MoHFW , the candidate should have completed Degree, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for MoHFW Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at MoHFW official website mohfw.gov.in, Starting from 05-03-2024 to 26-Mar-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

About Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also known by its abbreviation MoHFW, is an Indian government ministry charged with health policy in India. It is also responsible for all government programs relating to family planning in India.