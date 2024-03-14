MSME Recruitment 2024 - Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has released the latest job notification for the Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 2024 job vacancy.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME Recruitment 2024)

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

MSME Recruitment 2024

Details about MSME Recruitment

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 08-04-2024

Age: 65 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Consultant Job Vacancy at MSME Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Consultant at Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, candidate should have done as per MSME official notification.

How to apply for MSME Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to To The HR Section, Room No-429 C, Udyog Bhavan, New Delhi

Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

About Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the Indian economy over the last five decades. MSMEs not only play crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries but also help in industrialization of rural & backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth. MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country.