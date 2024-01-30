MSME Recruitment 2024 - Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has released the latest job notification for the Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Director

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.15,600- 39,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 18-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Director at Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pk.singh23@gov.in, shaubhik.b@gov.in on or before 18-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the Indian economy over the last five decades. MSMEs not only play crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries but also help in industrialization of rural & backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth. MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country.