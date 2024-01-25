NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) Recruitment 2024- Branch Head, CSE Vacancy, Job Opening

NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Branch Head, CSE, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) job vacancy 2024.

NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) Recruitment 2024

NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Branch Head, CSE, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Branch Head, CSE

Posts: Various

Location: All India

Salary: As Per NABFINS Norms

Last Date: 26/01/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Branch Head, CSE at NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS), the candidate should have completed 10th, 12th, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online at NABFINS official website nabfins.org, Starting from 18-01-2024 to 26-Jan-2024

About NABARD Financial Services Limited (NABFINS): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is an apex regulatory body for overall regulation of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India. It is under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.The bank has been entrusted with "matters concerning policy, planning, and operations in the field of credit for agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas in India". NABARD is active in developing and implementing financial inclusion. NABARD has been instrumental in grounding rural, social innovations and social enterprises in the rural hinterlands. As of May 2020, NABARD operates at 32 Regional Offices in the country.It has in the process partnered with about 4000 partner organisations in grounding many of the interventions be it, SHG-Bank Linkage programme, tree-based tribal communities’ livelihoods initiative, watershed approach in soil and water conservation, increasing crop productivity initiatives through lead crop initiative or dissemination of information flow to agrarian communities through Farmer clubs.