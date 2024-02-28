NALCO Recruitment 2024- Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) released the latest jobs in India notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) job vacancy 2024.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO Recruitment 2024)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NALCO Recruitment 2024

Details about NALCO Recruitment

Post Name: Graduate Engineer Trainee

Posts: 277

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 40,000 – 1,80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 02-04-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: All Other/ Departmental Candidates: Rs. 100/-

General, OBC & EWS Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Graduate Engineer Trainee Job Vacancy at NALCO Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/ Technology, Post Graduation, M.Sc in Chemistry from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NALCO Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NALCO official website nalcoindia.com, Starting from 04-03-2024 to 02-Apr-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

About National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

National Aluminium Company Limited, abbreviated as NALCO, (incorporated in 1981) is a government company having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under the ownership of the Ministry of Mines and Government of India. Presently, the Government of India holds a 51.5% equity in NALCO.

It is one of the largest integrated bauxite–alumina–aluminium–power complex in the country, encompassing bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and casting, power generation, rail and port operations.