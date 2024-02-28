NALCO Recruitment 2024- Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) released the latest jobs in India notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) job vacancy 2024.
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about NALCO Recruitment
Post Name: Graduate Engineer Trainee
Posts: 277
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 40,000 – 1,80,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 02-04-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: All Other/ Departmental Candidates: Rs. 100/-
General, OBC & EWS Candidates: Rs. 500/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/ Technology, Post Graduation, M.Sc in Chemistry from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NALCO official website nalcoindia.com, Starting from 04-03-2024 to 02-Apr-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
About National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
National Aluminium Company Limited, abbreviated as NALCO, (incorporated in 1981) is a government company having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under the ownership of the Ministry of Mines and Government of India. Presently, the Government of India holds a 51.5% equity in NALCO.
It is one of the largest integrated bauxite–alumina–aluminium–power complex in the country, encompassing bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and casting, power generation, rail and port operations.