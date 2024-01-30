NALCO Recruitment 2024 - Nurse Gr.III Vacancy, Job Openings

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Nurse Gr.III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) job vacancy 2024.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Nurse Gr.III Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Nurse Gr.III

Posts: 04

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.27,300 to Rs.1,15,000 per month

Last Date: 18-02-2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: For General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates: Rs.100/

For SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Internal candidates: Nil

Educational Qualification for Nurse Gr.III Job Vacancy:

Candidates who have completed 10th/B.Sc

How to Apply for National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply Online at NALCO official website nalcoindia.com

About National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO): National Aluminium Company Limited, abbreviated as NALCO, (incorporated in 1981) is a government company having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under the ownership of the Ministry of Mines and Government of India. Presently, the Government of India holds a 51.5% equity in NALCO.

It is one of the largest integrated bauxite–alumina–aluminium–power complex in the country, encompassing bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and casting, power generation, rail and port operations.