National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Recruitment 2024- Project Technical Support- III Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support- III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support- III Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Technical Support- III

Posts: 17

Location: Bangalore – Karnataka

Salary: Rs.15,800 – 28,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08/02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Project Technical Support- III at National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), the candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma, Degree, Graduation, M.Sc, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address National Tuberculosis Institute (NTI), 8, Avalon, Bellary Rd, near Cauvery Theatre, Guttahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560003 on 08-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)

About National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT): The National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) is a tuberculosis research organization located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. NIRT carries out research on clinical, bacteriological as well as behavioural and epidemiological aspects of tuberculosis and HIV-TB.

