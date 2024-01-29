National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) Recruitment 2024- Scientist/ Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) has released the latest job notification for the Scientist/ Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) 2024 job vacancy.

National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) Recruitment 2024

National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Scientist/ Engineer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Scientist/ Engineer

Posts: 41

Location: Hyderabad – Telangana, Nagpur – Maharashtra, Kolkata – West Bengal, Jodhpur – Rajasthan, Ahmedabad – Gujarat

Salary: Rs. 44,900 – 1,77,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Age: 18- 35 years

Application Fees: Application Fee: Rs.250/-

Processing Fee: Rs.750/-

SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Women: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Scientist/ Engineer at National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC), the candidate should have completed 10th, Diploma, B.Sc, B.Arch, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation, M.Sc, ME/ M.Tech, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ISRO NRSC official website nrsc.gov.in, Starting from 22-01-2024 to 12-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC)

About National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC): The Indian Space Research Organisation is the national space agency of India, headquartered in Bengaluru. It operates under the Department of Space which is directly overseen by the Prime Minister of India, while the Chairman of ISRO acts as the executive of DOS as well. ISRO is the primary agency in India to perform tasks related to space-based applications, space exploration and the development of related technologies. It is one of six government space agencies in the world that possess full launch capabilities, deploy cryogenic engines, launch extraterrestrial missions and operate large fleets of artificial satellites.