NBCC Recruitment 2024 - General Manager (Architecture & Planning) Vacancy, Job Openings

National Buildings Construction Corporation released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a General Manager (Architecture & Planning) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Buildings Construction Corporation job vacancy 2024.
National Buildings Construction Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a General Manager (Architecture & Planning) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about NBCC Recruitment
Post Name: General Manager (Architecture & Planning)
Posts: 01
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.27,270 to Rs.2,40,000 per month
Last Date: 27-03-2024
Age: 49 Years
Application Fees: For General Candidates – Rs.1000/-
For ST, PWD & Departmental Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Candidates who have completed PG Diploma/PG Degree
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NBCC official website nbccindia.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Buildings Construction Corporation
National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).