NBCC Recruitment 2024- General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

National Buildings Construction Corporation Recruitment Notification 2024

National Buildings Construction Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a General Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Buildings Construction Corporation job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: General Manager

Posts: 03

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 19-03-2024

Age: 52 Years

Application Fees: For General Candidates – Rs.1000/-

For ST, PWD & Departmental Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for National Buildings Construction Corporation Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of General Manager at NBCC, the candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Buildings Construction Corporation Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NBCC official website nbccindia.in, Starting from 14-02-2024 to 19-Mar-2024

About National Buildings Construction Corporation: National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).