NBCC Recruitment 2024 - Management Trainee (Law) Vacancy, Job Openings

National Buildings Construction Corporation released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Management Trainee (Law) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Buildings Construction Corporation job vacancy 2024.

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC Recruitment 2024)

National Buildings Construction Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Law) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NBCC Recruitment 2024

Details About NBCC Recruitment

Post Name: Management Trainee (Law)

Posts: 04

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.27,270 to Rs.2,40,000 per month

Last Date: 27-03-2024

Age: 29 Years

Application Fees: For General Candidates – Rs.1000/-

For ST, PWD & Departmental Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Management Trainee (Law) Job Vacancy at NBCC Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed CA/ICWA/Diploma/Degree/PGDM.

How to Apply for NBCC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NBCC official website nbccindia.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Buildings Construction Corporation

About National Buildings Construction Corporation

National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).