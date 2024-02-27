NBPGR Recruitment 2024 - Field Worker Vacancy, Job Openings in India

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) released the latest jobs in India notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Jobs in NBPGR. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NBPGR job vacancy 2024.

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR Recruitment 2024)

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NBPGR Recruitment 2024

Details about NBPGR Recruitment

Post Name: Field Worker

Posts: 01

Location: New Delhi

Salary: Rs.18,000 per month

Last Date: 04.03.2024

Application Process: Online

Website: nbpgr.ernet.in

Educational Qualification for Field Worker Job Vacancy at NBPGR Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Graduation.

How to Apply for NBPGR Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit http://www.nbpgr.ernet.in/

Selection Process for Field Worker Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

About National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources

The need for establishment of an organization to undertake activities of plant introduction and germplasm augmentation for use in crop improvement was felt as early as 1935 by the 'Crops and Soil Wing' of the then 'Board of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry'. The need was reiterated in a meeting of the Indian Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding in 1941, which inter alia discussed the subject of economic crops. Dr. B.P. Pal, working at IARI approached the then Imperial (now Indian) Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to set up a unit for assembly of global germplasm under phytosanitary conditions in India.