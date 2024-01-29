NBPGR Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Latest Jobs

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Jobs in NBPGR. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NBPGR job vacancy 2024.



National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Job Notification 2024

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NBPGR Job Openings

About NBPGR Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: New Delhi

Salary: Rs.31,000 Per Month

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Application Process: Online

Website: nbpgr.ernet.in



Qualification and Eligibility for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:



Candidates should have completed Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree

How to Apply for NBPGR Job Openings 2024:



Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit nbpgr.ernet.in

Selection Process for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources.

About National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources - The need for establishment of an organization to undertake activities of plant introduction and germplasm augmentation for use in crop improvement was felt as early as 1935 by the 'Crops and Soil Wing' of the then 'Board of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry'. The need was reiterated in a meeting of the Indian Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding in 1941, which inter alia discussed the subject of economic crops. Dr. B.P. Pal, working at IARI approached the then Imperial (now Indian) Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to set up a unit for assembly of global germplasm under phytosanitary conditions in India. The ICAR scheme for 'Plant Introduction' commenced functioning in 1946 in the then Botany Division of IARI under the leadership of the Late Dr. Harbhajan Singh as the first 'Operational Scientist'. The unit was further expanded and strengthened as 'Plant Introduction and Exploration Organization' in the Botany Division in 1956, and later developed as a separate 'Division of Plant Introduction' in IARI in 1961. Subsequently, on the recommendations of the 'High Level Committee' constituted by the Government of India in 1970, the 'Division of Plant Introduction' was upgraded to an independent institute 'National Bureau of Plant Introduction' in August 1976 which was rechristened as 'National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources' (NBPGR) in January 1977.