NCERT Recruitment 2024- Assistant Editor, Proof Reader Vacancy, Job Opening

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Editor, Proof Reader, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Assistant Editor, Proof Reader

Posts: 170

Location: Delhi –New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 37,000 – 80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01/02/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

To apply for the post of Assistant Editor, Proof Reader at National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation, Post Graduation Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-110016. on 01-Feb-2024

About National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT): The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education. The major objectives of NCERT and its constituent units are to: undertake, promote and coordinate research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develops educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc. organise pre-service and in-service training of teachers; develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices;collaborate and network with state educational departments, universities, NGOs and other educational institutions; act as a clearing house for ideas and information in matters related to school education; and act as a nodal agency for achieving the goals of Universalisation of Elementary Education.