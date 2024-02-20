NCRTC Recruitment 2024- Addl. General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

National Capital Region Transport Corporation has released the latest job notification for the Addl. General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation 2024 job vacancy.

NCRTC Recruitment 2024

National Capital Region Transport Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Addl. General Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Capital Region Transport Corporation job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Addl. General Manager

Posts: 04

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 50,000 – 2,40,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07-03-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NCRTC Recruitment

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Addl. General Manager at National Capital Region Transport Corporation, candidate should have completed completed BE/B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Capital Region Transport Corporation Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NCRTC official website ncrtc.in, Starting from 09-02-2024 to 07-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by National Capital Region Transport Corporation

About National Capital Region Transport Corporation

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) – a joint venture company of Govt of India and States of Delhi,Haryana, Rajasthan and U.P, under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is mandated for implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the NCR of India, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.