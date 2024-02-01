New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) has released the latest job notification for the Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) 2024 job vacancy.

New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) Recruitment 2024

New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant

Posts: 300

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.22405-1305(1)-23710-1425(2)-26560-1605(5)-34585-1855(2)- 38295-2260(3)-45075-2345(2)-49765-2500(5)-62265

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 21 to 30 years

Application Fees: SC/ ST / PwBD: Rs. 100/- (Intimation charge only)

Others: Rs. 850/- (Application fee including intimation charges)

Payment mode: Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

Educational Qualification for New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant at New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL), the candidate should have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Candidate should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 01/01/2024.

How to Apply for New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these vacancy through online mode by visiting official NIACL Recruitment Portal.

Disclaimer: Provided by New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL)

