NFDB Recruitment 2024- Executive Director Vacancy, Job Opening

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Executive Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Executive Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name- Executive Director

Posts- 04

Location- Delhi – New Delhi, Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary- Rs.9,300 – 67,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 08-03-2024

Age- 56 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Executive Director at National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Senior Executive (F&A), National Fisheries Development Board, Pillar No: 235, PVNR Expressway, SVPNPA Post, Hyderabad – 500052, Telangana

About National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB): The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) was established in 2006 as an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India to enhance fish production and productivity in the country and to coordinate fishery development in an integrated and holistic manner.