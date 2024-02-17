NHIDCL Recruitment 2024- Executive Director Vacancy, Job Opening

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Executive Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited 2024 job vacancy.
National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited job Openings
Post Name: Executive Director
Posts: 02
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.1,42,200 – 2,18,200/-Per Month
Last Date: 06-03-2024
Age: 56 Years
Application Fees: NA
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHIDCL official website nhidcl.com, Starting from 07-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024
About National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is a fully owned company of the Government of India, set up in 2014 and is responsible for management of a network of over 5,500 km of National Highways out of 1,15,000 km in India