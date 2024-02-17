NHIDCL Recruitment 2024- Executive Director Vacancy, Job Opening

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Executive Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited 2024 job vacancy.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Recruitment 2024

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Executive Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Executive Director

Posts: 02

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.1,42,200 – 2,18,200/-Per Month

Last Date: 06-03-2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: NA

Educational Qualification for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHIDCL official website nhidcl.com, Starting from 07-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024

About National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is a fully owned company of the Government of India, set up in 2014 and is responsible for management of a network of over 5,500 km of National Highways out of 1,15,000 km in India