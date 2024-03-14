NHSRC Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) has released the latest job notification for the Data Entry Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name - Data Entry Operator

Posts- Various

Location- Delhi – New Delhi

Salary- Rs. 33,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 26/03/2024

Age- 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Data Entry Operator Job Vacancy at NHSRC Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for NHSRC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHSRC official website nhsrcindia.org

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC)

About National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC)

Established in 2007, the National Health Systems Resource Centre's mandate is to assist in policy and strategy development in the provision and mobilization of technical assistance to the states and in capacity building for the Ministry of Health.