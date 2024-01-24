NHSRC Recruitment 2024- Short Term Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) Recruitment Notification 2024
National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Short Term Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Short Term Consultant
Posts- Various
Location- Delhi – New Delhi
Salary- Rs. 60,000 – 1,20,000/- Per Month
Last Date- 28/01/2024
Age- 35 years
Application Fees- N/A
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Sort term Consultant at National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), the candidate should have completed MBA, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHSRC official website nhsrcindia.org, Starting from 23-01-2024 to 28-Jan-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC)
About National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC): Established in 2007, the National Health Systems Resource Centre's mandate is to assist in policy and strategy development in the provision and mobilization of technical assistance to the states and in capacity building for the Ministry of Health.