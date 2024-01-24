NHSRC Recruitment 2024- Short Term Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Short Term Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Short Term Consultant

Posts- Various

Location- Delhi – New Delhi

Salary- Rs. 60,000 – 1,20,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 28/01/2024

Age- 35 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for National Health Systems Resource Centre Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Sort term Consultant at National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), the candidate should have completed MBA, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHSRC official website nhsrcindia.org, Starting from 23-01-2024 to 28-Jan-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC)

About National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC): Established in 2007, the National Health Systems Resource Centre's mandate is to assist in policy and strategy development in the provision and mobilization of technical assistance to the states and in capacity building for the Ministry of Health.