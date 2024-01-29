NHSRC Recruitment 2024- Short Term Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) has released the latest job notification for the Short Term Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) 2024 job vacancy.
National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Short Term Consultant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Short Term Consultant
Posts- Various
Location- Delhi – New Delhi
Salary- Rs. 60,000 – 1,20,000/- Per Month
Last Date- 30/01/2024
Age- 45 years
Application Fees- N/A
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Short Term Consultant at National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), the candidate should have completed MBA, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NHSRC official website nhsrcindia.org, Starting from 24-01-2024 to 30-Jan-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC)
About National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC): Established in 2007, the National Health Systems Resource Centre's mandate is to assist in policy and strategy development in the provision and mobilization of technical assistance to the states and in capacity building for the Ministry of Health.