NIA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Investigation Agency has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Investigation Agency Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant

Posts: 07

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 25,500 to Rs.1,12,400 per month

Last Date: 02-04-2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Job Opening:

Candidates who have completed a Bachelor's Degree

How to apply for National Investigation Agency Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

Disclaimer: Provided by National Investigation Agency.

About National Investigation Agency: The NIA aims to set the standards of excellence in counter terrorism and other national security related investigations at the national level by developing into a highly trained, partnership oriented workforce. NIA aims at creating deterrence for existing and potential terrorist groups/individuals.