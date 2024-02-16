NIA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Investigation Agency has released the latest job notification for the Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Investigation Agency 2024 job vacancy.
National Investigation Agency has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
National Investigation Agency Job Openings
Post Name: Assistant
Posts: 07
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 25,500 to Rs.1,12,400 per month
Last Date: 02-04-2024
Age: 56 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed a Bachelor's Degree
Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003
About National Investigation Agency: The NIA aims to set the standards of excellence in counter terrorism and other national security related investigations at the national level by developing into a highly trained, partnership oriented workforce. NIA aims at creating deterrence for existing and potential terrorist groups/individuals.