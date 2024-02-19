NIA Recruitment 2024 - Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

National Investigation Agency has released the latest job notification for the Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Investigation Agency 2024 job vacancy.



National Investigation Agency Job Recruitment 2024

National Investigation Agency has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Inspector Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Investigation Agency Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Inspector

Posts: 43

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 34,800/-

Last Date: 22-02-2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Inspector Job Opening

Candidates should complete a Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply for National Investigation Agency Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to SP(Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, 110003.

Selection Process for Inspector Vacancy:

Based on the Test/Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by National Investigation Agency.

About National Investigation Agency

The NIA aims to set the standards of excellence in counter terrorism and other national security related investigations at the national level by developing into a highly trained, partnership oriented workforce. NIA aims at creating deterrence for existing and potential terrorist groups/individuals.