NIA Recruitment 2024- Stenographer, UDC Vacancy, Job Opening

National Investigation Agency has released the latest job notification for the Stenographer, UDC vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Investigation Agency 2024 job vacancy.

National Investigation Agency has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Stenographer, UDC Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Stenographer, UDC

Posts: 40

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.25500-112400/- Per Month

Last Date: 02-04-2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Investigation Agency Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Stenographer, UDC at National Investigation Agency, candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Investigation Agency Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

About National Investigation Agency: The NIA aims to set the standards of excellence in counter terrorism and other national security related investigations at the national level by developing into a highly trained, partnership oriented workforce. NIA aims at creating deterrence for existing and potential terrorist groups/individuals.