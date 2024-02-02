NIAB Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology has released the latest job notification for the Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology 2024 job vacancy.

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 1

Location: Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute of Animal Biotechnology Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, candidate should have completed Degree, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Institute of Animal Biotechnology Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NIAB official website niab.org.in, Starting from 25-01-2024 to 12-Feb-2024

About National Institute of Animal Biotechnology: The National Institute of Animal Biotechnology is an Indian autonomous research establishment of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology (India). The NIAB is set up in Hyderabad, India, under the leadership of Prof. Pallu Reddanna. "The state of the art of Animal Biotechnology and Transgenics institute" is housed in the NIAB Campus in Gachibowli. The primary mandate of NIAB is towards the development of sustainability and globally competitive livestock (farm animals) for public and industry through innovative and cutting edge technology. There will emphasis on showing excellence in production of globally competitive livestock products, pharmaceuticals (medicines), nutritional products and other biologicals related to animal health care.