NIELIT Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT Recruitment 2024)

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIELIT Recruitment 2024

Details about NIELIT Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 03

Location: New Delhi, India

Salary: Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 42,000 per month

Last Date: 31.03.2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy at NIELIT Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M. Tech

How to apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit nielit.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.

About NIELIT

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), formerly known as the DOEACC Society, is a society that offers Information Technology and Electronics training at different levels. It is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.