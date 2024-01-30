NIMHANS Recruitment 2024 - Bioinformatician Vacancy, Latest Jobs

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences has released the latest job notification for the Bioinformatician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIMHANS 2024 job vacancy.



NIMHANS Job Notification 2024

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Bioinformatician. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Job Openings

About NIMHANS Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Bioinformatician

No. of Post: 01

Salary: Rs.50,000/- per month

Job Location: All India

Application Fee: N/A

Selection Process: Interview

Last Date: 07-02-2024

Website: nimhans.ac.in

Educational Qualification for Bioinformatician Vacancy:



Candidate should have completed M.Sc, M.E/ M.Tech, B.E/ B.Tech, Biotechnology, Any Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NIMHANS Job Openings:

To apply candidates may visit nimhans.ac.in

About National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences- The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is a multidisciplinary institute for patient care and academic pursuit in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

NIMHANS is synonymous with providing high standards of clinical care, quality training and cutting-edge research in the frontier areas. Combined priorities for comprehensive patient care, manpower development and research stem from the commitment to an integrated and multidisciplinary approach that addresses societal needs. The advances in genomics, computational neuroscience, mathematical modelling, neuroimaging, molecular biology and a host of new disciplines including public health, are being translated to help humanity in need and promote the growth of knowledge.