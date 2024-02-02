NIMHANS Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

NIMHANS has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIMHANS 2024 job vacancy.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

NIMHANS has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NIMHANS job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Project Associate-I

Posts- 01

Location- Bengaluru – Karnataka

Salary- Rs.38440/- Per Month

Last Date- 12-02-2024

Age- 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for NIMHANS Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at NIMHANS, candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Psychology/Social Work, M.Phil in Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Social Work from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for NIMHANS Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NIMHANS official website nimhans.ac.in, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 12-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by NIMHANS

About NIMHANS: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is a multidisciplinary institute for patient care and academic pursuit in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

NIMHANS is synonymous with providing high standards of clinical care, quality training and cutting-edge research in the frontier areas. Combined priorities for comprehensive patient care, manpower development and research stem from the commitment to an integrated and multidisciplinary approach that addresses societal needs. The advances in genomics, computational neuroscience, mathematical modelling, neuroimaging, molecular biology and a host of new disciplines including public health, are being translated to help humanity in need and promote the growth of knowledge.