NIMHANS Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

NIMHANS has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about NIMHANS Recruitment

Post Name- Research Assistant

Posts- 01

Location- Bengaluru – Karnataka

Salary- Rs. 45,000 per month

Last Date- 06.03.2024

Age- 35 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Assistant Job Vacancy at NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NIMHANS official website nimhans.ac.in

About NIMHANS

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is a multidisciplinary institute for patient care and academic pursuit in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

NIMHANS is synonymous with providing high standards of clinical care, quality training and cutting-edge research in the frontier areas. Combined priorities for comprehensive patient care, manpower development and research stem from the commitment to an integrated and multidisciplinary approach that addresses societal needs. The advances in genomics, computational neuroscience, mathematical modelling, neuroimaging, molecular biology and a host of new disciplines including public health, are being translated to help humanity in need and promote the growth of knowledge.