NIP Recruitment 2024- Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Pathology has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Pathology 2024 job vacancy.

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 41,650/- Per Month

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute of Pathology Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate at NIP, candidate should have completed Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Institute of Pathology Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, niprecruitmentcell@qmail.com on or before 31-Jan-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by National Institute of Pathology

About National Institute of Pathology: National Institute of Pathology (NIP) has emerged as one of the premier research institutes of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with the commitment to contribute through excellence in scientific research. The Institute was recognized as an Institute of Excellence by Ministry of Health & FW for running courses for short-term training for technicians and pathologists for WHO. The primary focus of the NIP is to address the various aspects of both communicable and non-communicable diseases with attempt to translate the knowledge generated in lab to medical practice.