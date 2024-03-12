NIPGR Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Plant Genome research (NIPGR) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR Recruitment 2024)

National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIPGR Recruitment 2024

Details about NIPGR Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: New Delhi

Salary: Rs.31,000 per month

Last Date: 25-03-2024

Age: 35 YEARS

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy at NIPGR Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed a Master's Degree

How to Apply for NIPGR Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit the official website nipgr.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Plant Genome research (NIPGR)

About National Institute of Plant Genome research (NIPGR)

The National Institute of Plant Genome Research (formerly known as National Centre for Plant Genome Research) is an autonomous institution aided by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The Institute's establishment coincides with the 50th anniversary of India's independence as well as birth anniversary of Prof. (Dr.) J. C. Bose. The formal announcement was made on November 30th 1997. This Institute has already placed India among the major contributors to plant genomics. It is hoped that in coming years, the ongoing efforts of NIPGR will allow India to emerge as one of the most important national and international resource institutes for material, knowledge and technologies in the areas of functional, structural, evolutionary and applied genomics of plants, including crop plants.

Genomics research is providing bridges between different branches of natural sciences and as a result it has seen logarithmic growth over last two decades. All biology research has been permeated by genomics and new ways of tailoring crops for the economic production of grains, vegetables, fruits, fibers, beverages, herbal medicines, pharmaceuticals and industrial molecules are emerging. The world is on the eve of bountiful harvests for mitigation of hunger and malnutrition and heralding of healthy living. NIPGR aims to contribute in the achievement of such hopes arising out of the current pace of genomics research.