NITI Aayog Recruitment 2024- Senior Adviser /Adviser Vacancy, Job Openings

NITI Aayog has released the latest job notification for the Senior Adviser/Adviser vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NITI Aayog 2024 job vacancy.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2024

NITI Aayog has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Adviser/Adviser Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NITI Aayog job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Adviser/Adviser

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.1,44,200 – 2,24,100/-Per Month

Last Date: 08-04-2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NITI Aayog Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Adviser/Adviser at NITI Aayog, candidate should have completed MBBS, Degree, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for NITI Aayog Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (AdminJA), NITI Aayog, Room No. 4t 8, NITI Bhavan, Sansad Marg, New DelhiI10001

Disclaimer: Provided by NITI Aayog

About NITI Aayog: The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalyzing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of State Governments of India in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach. Its initiatives include "15-year road map", "7-year vision, strategy, and action plan", AMRUT, Digital India, Atal Innovation Mission, Medical Education Reform, agriculture reforms (Model Land Leasing Law, Reforms of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act, Agricultural Marketing and Farmer Friendly Reforms Index for ranking states), Indices Measuring States' Performance in Health, Education and Water Management, Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Rationalization of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Skill Development, Task Forces on Agriculture and up of Poverty, and Transforming India Lecture Series.