NLC Recruitment 2024- Industrial Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Industrial Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited 2024 job vacancy.
Details about NLC Recruitment
Post Name: Industrial Trainee
Posts: 239
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 22,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 19-04-2024
Age: 37 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Industrial Trainee at NLC, the candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NLC official website nlcindia.in, Starting from 20-03-2024 to 19-Apr-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited
NLC India Limited is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.