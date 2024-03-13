NLC Recruitment 2024- Industrial Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Industrial Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC Recruitment 2024)

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Industrial Trainee Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NLC Recruitment 2024

Details about NLC Recruitment

Post Name: Industrial Trainee

Posts: 239

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 22,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 19-04-2024

Age: 37 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Industrial Trainee Job Vacancy at NLC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Industrial Trainee at NLC, the candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NLC official website nlcindia.in, Starting from 20-03-2024 to 19-Apr-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited

About Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited

NLC India Limited is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.