North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2024 - Sports Quota Vacancy, Job Openings

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2024

North East Frontier Railway has released a notification for the recruitment of Sports Quota Vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

North East Frontier Railway Job Openings

About Job North East Frontier Railway Recruitment

Post Name: Sports Quota

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.5200-20200/- Per Month

Last Date: 02/03/2024

Age: 18-25 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Minorities & EBC Candidates: Rs.250/-

All Other Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: IPO

Educational Qualification for North East Frontier Railway Recruitment - Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Sports Quota at North East Frontier Railway, the candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for North East Frontier Railway zone Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment & Bill), Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011 (Assam)

Disclaimer: Provided by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone

About Northeast Frontier Railway zone: The Northeast Frontier Railway: The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR), is one of the 18 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and is responsible for the operation and expansion of the rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.