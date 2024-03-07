NPCC Recruitment 2024 - Site Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy, Job Openings

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited has released the latest job notification for the Site Engineer (Electrical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited 2024 job vacancy.

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC Recruitment 2024)

NPCC Recruitment 2024

Details about NPCC Recruitment

Post Name: Site Engineer (Electrical)

Posts: 1

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.33,750/- per month

Last Date: 26-03-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Site Engineer (Electrical) Job Vacancy at NPCC Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Engineering/MBA/PG.

How to apply for NPCC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may send applications by post to "The Zonal Manager, NPCC Limited, Eastern Zonal Office, 3A, Dr. S. N. Roy Road, (Near Menoka Cinema Hall), Kolkata, West Bengal - 700029".

Disclaimer: Provided by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited

About National Projects Construction Corporation Limited

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) is a "MINI-RATNA- Category-I",was established on 9th January 1957 as a premier construction company to create necessary infrastructure for economic development of the country in the core sectors of irrigation and water resources, power and heavy industries.