NPCC Recruitment 2024 - Site Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy, Job Openings

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Site Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Post Name: Site Engineer (Electrical)
Posts: 1
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.33,750/- per month
Last Date: 26-03-2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed Engineering/MBA/PG.
Interested and eligible candidates may send applications by post to "The Zonal Manager, NPCC Limited, Eastern Zonal Office, 3A, Dr. S. N. Roy Road, (Near Menoka Cinema Hall), Kolkata, West Bengal - 700029".
Disclaimer: Provided by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited
National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) is a "MINI-RATNA- Category-I",was established on 9th January 1957 as a premier construction company to create necessary infrastructure for economic development of the country in the core sectors of irrigation and water resources, power and heavy industries.