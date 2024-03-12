NPCIL Recruitment 2024 - Executive Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) job vacancy 2024.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL Recruitment 2024)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NPCIL Recruitment 2024

Details about NPCIL Recruitment

Post Name: Executive Trainee

Posts: 10

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 55,000 – 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 26/03/2024

Age: 26 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST, DODPKIA, Ex Servicemen, Female Applicants and Employees of NPCIL Candidates: Nil

General, OBC, EWS Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Executive Trainee Job Vacancy at NPCIL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Executive Trainee at NPCIL, Candidate should have completed B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech in Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2024



Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NPCIL official website npcilcareers.co.in, Starting from 07-03-2024 to 26-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)

About Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is wholly owned by the Government of India and is responsible for the generation of electricity from nuclear power. NPCIL is administered by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

NPCIL was created in September 1987 under the Companies Act 1956, "with the objective of undertaking the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the atomic power stations for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the provision of the Atomic Energy Act 1962." All nuclear power plants operated by the company are certified for ISO-14001 (Environment Management System).