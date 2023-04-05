Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Recruitment 2024 - Stipendiary Trainee Vacancy, Job Openings

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Recruitment Notification 2024

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Stipendiary Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee

Posts: 53

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.35,400/- per month

Last Date: 14/02/2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Job Vacancy:



Candidates having Intermediate, B.Sc, Diploma in Electrical, Electronics and Mechanical Engineering

How to Apply for Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at NPCIL official website npcilcareers.co.in

About Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL): The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is wholly owned by the Government of India and is responsible for the generation of electricity from nuclear power. NPCIL is administered by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

NPCIL was created in September 1987 under the Companies Act 1956, "with the objective of undertaking the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the atomic power stations for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the provision of the Atomic Energy Act 1962." All nuclear power plants operated by the company are certified for ISO-14001 (Environment Management System).