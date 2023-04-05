Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Recruitment 2024 - Stipendiary Trainee Vacancy, Job Openings

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Stipendiary Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) job vacancy 2024.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Recruitment Notification 2024
Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Stipendiary Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee
Posts: 53
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.35,400/- per month
Last Date: 14/02/2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates having Intermediate, B.Sc, Diploma in Electrical, Electronics and Mechanical Engineering
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at NPCIL official website npcilcareers.co.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)
About Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL): The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is wholly owned by the Government of India and is responsible for the generation of electricity from nuclear power. NPCIL is administered by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).
NPCIL was created in September 1987 under the Companies Act 1956, "with the objective of undertaking the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the atomic power stations for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the provision of the Atomic Energy Act 1962." All nuclear power plants operated by the company are certified for ISO-14001 (Environment Management System).