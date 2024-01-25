NPL Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant, Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

National Physical Laboratory released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant, Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Physical Laboratory job vacancy 2024.

National Physical Laboratory Recruitment Notification 2024

National Physical Laboratory has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant, Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Physical Laboratory job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Assistant, Project Associate

Posts: 24

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs 20,000 – 35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Physical Laboratory Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant, Project Associate at National Physical Laboratory, the candidate should have completed Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Physical Laboratory Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address CSIR-NPL, New Delhi on 31-Jan-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Physical Laboratory

About National Physical Laboratory: The CSIR- National Physical Laboratory of India, situated in New Delhi, is the measurement standards laboratory of India. It maintains standards of SI units in India and calibrates the national standards of weights and measures. The National Physical Laboratory, India was one of the earliest national laboratories set up under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research. Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone of NPL on 4 January 1947. Dr. K. S. Krishnan was the first Director of the laboratory. The main building of the laboratory was formally opened by Former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 21 January 1950. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, inaugurated the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Laboratory on 23 December 1975.