NPL Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant, Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

National Physical Laboratory has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant, Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Physical Laboratory job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant, Project Associate
Posts: 24
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs 20,000 – 35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 31-01-2024
Age: 50 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant, Project Associate at National Physical Laboratory, the candidate should have completed Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address CSIR-NPL, New Delhi on 31-Jan-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Physical Laboratory
About National Physical Laboratory: The CSIR- National Physical Laboratory of India, situated in New Delhi, is the measurement standards laboratory of India. It maintains standards of SI units in India and calibrates the national standards of weights and measures. The National Physical Laboratory, India was one of the earliest national laboratories set up under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research. Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone of NPL on 4 January 1947. Dr. K. S. Krishnan was the first Director of the laboratory. The main building of the laboratory was formally opened by Former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 21 January 1950. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, inaugurated the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Laboratory on 23 December 1975.