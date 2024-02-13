NRCB Recruitment 2024 - Senior Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

National Research Centre for Banana has released the latest job notification for the Senior Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Research Centre for Banana 2024 job vacancy.



National Research Centre for Banana Limited job Openings

Post Name: Senior Project Assistant

Posts: 1

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 18,000 per month

Last Date: 21-02-2024

Age: 21 to 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Project Assistant Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed M.Sc

How to apply for National Research Centre for Banana Job Vacancy:



Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, nrcbrecruitment@gmail.com

About National Research Centre for Banana: ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana was established on 21st August 1993 at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu by ICAR, New Delhi with an aim to increase the production and productivity of bananas and plantains through mission mode basic and strategic research approaches.