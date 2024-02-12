NRCB Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

National Research Centre for Banana has released the latest job notification for the Senior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Research Centre for Banana 2024 job vacancy.
National Research Centre for Banana Job Recruitment 2024
National Research Centre for Banana has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Post Name: Senior Research Fellow
Posts: 1
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.31,000/- to Rs.35,000/- per month
Last Date: 19-02-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed M.Sc, Ph.D., Biotechnology
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, nrcbrecruitment@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by National Research Centre for Banana.
About National Research Centre for Banana: ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana was established on 21st August 1993 at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu by ICAR, New Delhi with an aim to increase the production and productivity of bananas and plantains through mission mode basic and strategic research approaches.