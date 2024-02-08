NRLM Recruitment 2024-Mission Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

National Rural Livelihoods Mission has released the latest job notification for the Mission Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Rural Livelihoods Mission 2024 job vacancy.

National Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2024

National Rural Livelihoods Mission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Mission Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Rural Livelihoods Mission job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Mission Manager

Posts: Various

Location:Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000 – 1,71,034/- Per Month

Last Date: 19-02-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Rural Livelihoods Mission Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Mission Manager at National Rural Livelihoods Mission, the candidate should have completed ME/ M.Tech, MBA, MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Rural Livelihoods Mission Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director/ Deputy Secretary (Rural Skills) Rural Skills Division, MoRD 7th Floor, NDCC-II Building, Jai Singh Road New Delhi-110001 and also send Through Email Id: nrlm.advt@gmail.com

About National Rural Livelihoods Mission: Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation program implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. It aims to reduce poverty by enabling the poor household to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities resulting in sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor. This is one of the world's largest initiatives to improve the livelihoods of the poor. The Mission seeks to achieve its objective through investing in four core components viz., (a) social mobilization and promotion and strengthening of self-managed and financially sustainable community institutions of the rural poor women; (b) financial inclusion; (c) sustainable livelihoods; and (d) social inclusion, social development and access to entitlements through convergence.

The Mission seeks to reach out to around 10 Crore rural poor households in a phased manner by 2022-23 and impact their livelihoods significantly.