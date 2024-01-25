NTPC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Executive Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited job vacancy 2024.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Job Notification 2024

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Executive

Posts: 223

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per NTPC Norms

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Executive at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, the candidate should have completed as Per NTPC Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NTPC official website ntpc.co.in, Starting from 25-01-2024 to 08-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

About National Thermal Power Corporation Limited: NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is an Indian central Public Sector Undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power and the Government of India, who is engaged in the generation of electricity and other activities. The headquarters of the PSU are situated at New Delhi.