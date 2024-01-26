NTPC Recruitment 2024 - Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited job vacancy 2024.
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Executive
Posts: 04
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 1,00,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 07-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/XSM/Female Candidates: Nil
General/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs.300/-
Mode of Payment: Online/Offline
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Executive at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, MCA, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NTPC official website ntpc.co.in, Starting from 24-01-2024 to 07-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited
About National Thermal Power Corporation Limited: NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is an Indian central Public Sector Undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power and the Government of India, who is engaged in the generation of electricity and other activities. The headquarters of the PSU are situated at New Delhi.