NTRO Recruitment 2024 - Private Secretary Vacancy, Job Openings

National Technical Research Organisation announced latest job notification for the recruitment of Private Secretary jobs in NTRO. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NTRO job vacancy 2024.



National Technical Research Organisation Job Recruitment 2024

The National Technical Research Organisation announced job notification to fill up the posts of Private Secretary. NTRO Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

About NTRO Job: Requirements Detail

Post Name: Private Secretary

No. of Posts: 05

Salary: Rs.44,900/- to Rs.1,42,400/- per month

Job Location: Delhi

Last Date: 19/02/2023

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Selection Process: Interview

Website: ntro.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Private Secretary Vacancy:

Candidates should complete B.E/ B.Tech, Diploma, Post Graduation

How to apply for NTRO Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit ntro.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by National Technical Research Organisation.

About National Technical Research Organisation - The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), originally known as the National Technical Facilities Organisation (NTFO), is a highly specialised technical intelligence gathering agency. While the agency does not affect the working of technical wings of various intelligence agencies, including those of the Indian Armed Forces, it acts as a super-feeder agency for providing technical intelligence to other agencies on internal and external security. The Group of Ministers (GOM) headed by then Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani had recommended the constitution of the NTFO as a state-of-the-art technical wing of intelligence gathering. Due to security concerns, the recommendation along with such other matters were not made public when the GOM report was published. The organisation does hi-tech surveillance jobs, including satellite monitoring, terrestrial monitoring, internet monitoring, considered vital for the national security apparatus. The NTRO would require over ₹700 crore (US$93 million) to procure different hi-tech equipment from specialised agencies around the globe to become fully functional