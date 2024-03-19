NVS Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Vacancy, Job Opening

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) 2024 job vacancy.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NVS Recruitment 2024

Details about NVS Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Posts: 05

Location: All India

Salary: Pay Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

Last Date: To be Notified

Age: 23-33 Years

Application Fees:

For Female Staff Nurse (General/EWS/OBC(NCL) Candidates): Rs. 1500/- (Application Fee Rs. 1000/- + Processing Fee Rs. 500/-)

For Female Staff Nurse (SC/ST/PwD) Candidates: Rs. 500/- (Application Fee Nil + Processing Fee Rs. 500/-)

For Other Posts (General/EWS/OBC(NCL) Candidates): Rs. 1000/- (Application Fee Rs. 500/- + Processing Fee Rs. 500/-)

For Other Posts (SC/ST/PwD) Candidates: Rs. 500/- (Application Fee Nil + Processing Fee Rs. 500/-)

Educational Qualification for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Job Vacancy at NVS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university 3 years experience in administrative, and financial matters in Central govt/ Autonomous organization under central govt.

How to apply for NVS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online through the NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. The NVS through its exam conducting agency may send call letters for COMPETITIVE EXAM and interview etc. on the registered e-mail ID of the candidate or the same may be downloaded from the NVS website.

About Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is a system of central schools for talented students predominantly from rural areas in India, targeting gifted students who lack access to accelerated learning due to financial, social and rural disadvantages.

They are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Noida, an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education (MoE). JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with classes from VI to XII standard.

Budget for all the activities at JNVs are provided by the Ministry of Education, and it's free of cost for students during the first 3 years of stay, from class IX onwards a nominal fee of ₹600 per month is applicable for general and OBC caste students.

JNVs exist all over India, with the exception of Tamil Nadu. As of 31 December 2022, 661 JNVs were running with about 2,87,568 students enrolled, out of which 2,51,430 (≈87%) were from rural areas. In 2022, JNVs were the top-ranked C.B.S.E. schools, having a pass percentage of 99.71% and 98.93% in 10th and 12th grades respectively.