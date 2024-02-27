ONGC Recruitment 2024 - Associate Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Associate Consultant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited job vacancy 2024.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC Recruitment 2024)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Associate Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ONGC Recruitment 2024

Details about ONGC Recruitment

Post Name: Associate Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 68,000 per month

Last Date: 04.03.2024

Age: 64 Years

Website: ongcindia.com

Educational Qualification for Associate Consultant Job Vacancy at ONGC Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Graduation.



How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2024

Candidates are required to visit ongcindia.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.



About ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is an Indian oil and gas explorer and producer, headquartered in New Delhi. ONGC was founded on 14 August 1956 by the Government of India. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It is the largest government-owned-oil and gas exploration and production corporation in the country, and produces around 70% of India's crude oil (equivalent to around 57% of the country's total demand) and around 84% of its natural gas. In November 2010, the Government of India conferred the Maharatna status to ONGC.